There’s no way to choose what daily challenges you get in Fortnite, which generally means some tasks end up being a lot easier than others. One of the trickier quests you might get asks you to use explosives on a fishing hole.

Recommended Videos

There are lots of different weapons and tools you can use to deal damage, which means you might have a hard time figuring out which ones work for this task. Many weapons that should work for this task don’t, so here’s how to use explosives on a fishing hole in Fortnite.

Use explosives on a fishing hole in Fortnite, explained

Just point and shoot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the use explosives on a fishing hole quest in Fortnite, you need to use an explosive tool on any fishing hole around the map, specifically the Grenade Launcher Turret. Although there are many different types of explosive items and weapons you can obtain, the only one that works for this quest is the Grenade Launcher Turret vehicle mod.

Unless you manage to get Megalo Don’s Mythic car, you have to find a regular vehicle and equip it with the Grenade Launcher Turret mod to finish this quest. Vehicle mod boxes are scattered all around the map and the ones you need to find are the red ones.

If you find a red mod box that’s a Machine Gun Turret, you can equip this mod and wait for the mod spot to regenerate. There’s a chance that the next mod that spawns at the same spot will be the Grenade Launcher Turret, but you may need to find another spawn spot if it’s not.

Once you have a vehicle with this mod, the next step for this quest is to locate a fishing spot. Fishing spots are circular bubbling spots in various bodies of water all around the map.

While you can find them anywhere, lakes are the overall best spots to check. Two spots that work great for this quest are the lake to the east of Classy Courts and the lake right in the middle of the map east of Restored Reels.

These two spots have lots of fishing areas for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

If you’re playing with friends, you can have another player in the passenger set be the one to shoot the Grenade Launcher Turret at the fishing spot. But if you’re alone, you need to switch into the passenger seat and explode the fishing spot yourself.

Exploding any fishing spot causes all items in it to surface, which generally just includes an array of fish. Even outside of this quest, exploding fishing spots is a great way to earn XP or find some helpful items you can consume for health and shields.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy