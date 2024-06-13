The frigid Frostlands have always been a treacherous place to explore in LEGO Fortnite. But in the game’s most recent update, players are venturing out to earn themselves the illusive Frostlands Trophy.

These new biome-based trophies are connected to LEGO Fortnite‘s new Expert Mode and are earned by pulling off one of the hardest feats in the game. With perilous dangers waiting in the darkness, even stronger enemies, and the risk of permanent death, the reward is definitely a risky one to venture out for.

Here is how to unlock the Frostlands Trophy in LEGO Fortnite.

Unlocking LEGO Fortnite‘s Frostlands Trophy, explained

Follow the steps below. Image via Epic Games

To unlock the Frostlands Trophy in LEGO Fortnite‘s Expert Mode, players must travel to the frozen tundra of the Frostland biome, find and defeat a Storm-Wild Frost Brute, and then interact with a level 10 Frostlands village.

The Frostland biome is a tough test for your survival skills due to its frigid temperatures, causing you to take damage if you don’t remain warm while you explore its snowy peaks and valleys. You’ll need to take the necessary precautions to survive the winter, such as wearing an Inner Fire Charm or eating Spicy Burgers and Spicy Peppers found in the Dry Valley biome.

A Storm-Wild Frost Brute, on the other hand, is one of the strongest enemies in the game. Found only in Expert Mode, these destructive creatures can decimate a whole squad of friends if you aren’t careful. Make sure to use plenty of ranged weapons like a Crossbow and other explosives, keep your distance, and keep moving as he launches his various attacks at you and your teammates.

Lastly, you’ll need to create a level 10 Frostlands village, which shouldn’t be too hard if you build up your surplus of spicy food items to keep you warm along with a bonfire at your base. A village in the Frostlands should also help you collect more resources that are only found in this biome, such as Frostpine, Malachite, Sapphires, and Snowberries.

