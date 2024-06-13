Forgot password
Player gets attacked in LEGO Fortnite
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

How to unlock the Dry Valley Trophy in LEGO Fortnite

Challenge yourself in the arid desert.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 11:21 am

In LEGO Fortnite‘s recent update, Epic Games added a ton of new content that should provide a bit more of a challenge during your adventures, including a new Dry Valley Trophy to unlock in the ever-difficult Expert Mode.

Expert Mode is the latest game type that players can test out in LEGO Fortnite, boasting tougher regular monsters, stronger Storm-Wild creature variants, and even permadeath. It’s a much more punishing game mode that rewards teamwork and smart play but can still surprise you on your first playthrough.

If you’re trying to collect a Dry Valley Trophy, you’ll have to take down one of the strongest enemies in the game. Here is how to unlock the Dry Valley Trophy in LEGO Fortnite.

Unlocking the Dry Valley Trophy in LEGO Fortnite, explained

An image showing the new LEGO Fortnite Expert trophies.
Prove your worth. Image via Epic Games

To unlock the Dry Valley Trophy in LEGO Fortnite, players must head over to the Dry Valley biome type, defeat a Storm-Wild Sand Brute, and interact with a level 10 Dry Valley village.

Taking down a regular Sand Brute was tough already, but a Storm-Wild Sand Brute is one of the strongest enemies in the game. You’ll need some hefty armor, plenty of healing items and food, and some items to avoid taking heat damage, such as a Cool-Headed Charm or a Snowberry Shake.

Creating a base in the Dry Valley biome can also be a bit difficult since you’ll need to continuously stay cool while collecting the resources and creating your base. Even still, it’s great to have a base in this region since the Dry Valley has resources that are only found among its sandy dunes and unforgiving heat, such as Rough Amber, Flexwood, and Sand Brute scales.

Author
