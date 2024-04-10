How to unlock Aang in Fortnite

Fortnite collided with Avatar: The Last Airbender in April 2024. As a result, fan-favorite characters like Aang, Katara, Zuko, and Toph became available in Fortnite, but Aang was nowhere to be seen at first.

Though Aang’s status in Fortnite confused many fans, it was a fitting choice considering Avatar’s lore. Like in the series, Aang will become available in Fortnite with a slight delay, since he’s stuck inside ice again.

How to get Aang in Fortnite

The Avatar form is cool as always. Image via Epic Games The classic airbending trick. Image via Epic Games

To unlock Aang in Fortnite, you need to buy the Elements Pass. This battle pass will be released when Aang comes to Fortnite. After getting the limited-time Elements Pass, you’ll automatically unlock Aang in Fortnite. Additonally, there will be challenges to complete, and you’ll eventually unlock other Aang-related cosmetics like his Avatar form after gathering enough XP.

This means Aang won’t be available as a standalone purchase/bundle in Fortnite’s in-game shop during his initial release. However, this might change in the future, since Epic re-releases skins throughout the calendar year. Even the most exclusive skins can eventually become available in the Fortnite shop.

What is inside Fortnite’s Elements Pass?

The world needs the Avatar. Image via Epic Games

The Elements Pass in Fortnite features nine items from the Avatar: The Last Airbender series, making it the prime jewel of the collaboration. In the Elements Pass, you can find the following:

Aang playable Fortnite skin with an alternative style (both feature LEGO Fortnite versions as well)

Aang Airbender emote

Aang Back Bling

Aang Banner

Aang Emote

Aang Spray

Aang’s Staff as a Harvesting Tool

While the Fortnite x Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration introduced some of the most famous characters to the battle royale, Fortnite players are still baffled about a missing character. Everyone’s favorite warrior, Sokka, isn’t featured in the collaboration. Still, his sword is mysteriously available in the game, making everyone wonder whether he could also be a late arrival like Aang.

