Dead Island 2 is a game many never thought would come, which made it such a surprise when it finally got a release date at the end of last summer. Now that the game has been released, players are curious about how to save their favorite weapons for later. Luckily, Dead Island 2 has a storage system that saves weapons and can be accessed between characters.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to store items in Dead Island 2.

Where and how to store and transfer items in Dead Island 2

You will unlock the storage lockers once you progress to the point where you meet a special guest from Dead Island early in the game. Around the time you unlock crafting and trading, you can interact with the storage locker in Emma Jaunt’s house. As you unlock more safe houses across Los Angeles, you can stash and re-equip weapons across your characters.

Players likely won’t have much use for this early in the game unless they find something they particularly love. The better weapons begin to unlock in Beverly Hills and beyond as players find the blue-rarity items in chests and hidden areas. Players may also want to save a weapon with a unique variety of perks that they haven’t learned how to craft, making it more useful to have until then.

The ability to send weapons across characters will be a great help for players who are going back through the game with a new character. While the level requirements will remain, it allows players to have some decent weapons when they get to that point.