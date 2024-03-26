Category:
Fortnite

How to make Rugged Rollers vehicles in new LEGO Fortnite update

Ready for adventure.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Mar 26, 2024 03:01 pm
The Hauler in LEGO Fortnite
Image via Epic Games

In LEGO Fortnite‘s newest Mechanical Mayhem update, steerable vehicles have been placed at the forefront of every player’s builds, including a trio of prebuilt creations called the Rugged Rollers that will have you zooming around the wilderness in no time.

Recommended Videos

The Rugged Rollers build collection consists of three different vehicle builds that can be found in the game after the new update, similar to a prebuilt structure you can find in your build menu. You’ll need to collect a variety of resources to create them—including Glass and Frostpine. But once you do, you’ll have plenty of exploring to do while in the comfort of your Driver’s Seat.

Here’s how many resources you’ll need to build each Rugged Roller vehicle in LEGO Fortnite.

Rugged Rollers in LEGO Fortnite, a breakdown

The Rugged Rollers section in LEGO Fortnite's build mode menu.
These rides are made for rolling. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Similar to a regular prebuilt structure in LEGO Fortnite, the Rugged Rollers can be found at the bottom of the Builds tab in your Build Menu. The vehicles available to create are the Speeder, Offroader, and the Hauler, all of which have different sizes and resource requirements.

Rugged Roller vehicleResources required
Speeder18 Wooden Rods
Eight Wood
Two Planks
Eight Cords
Nine Granite
Offroader20 Wooden Rods
Nine Planks
Eight Cords
16 Flexwood
Two Glass
Two Torches
Four Flexwood Rods
34 Wood
31 Granite
Hauler52 Wooden Rods
102 Wood
30 Frostpine
63 Granite
10 Planks
24 Flexwood
Six Frostpine Rods
Two Torches
Two Glass
Eight Cords
These resource lists don’t take into consideration the power sources for these vehicles, however. Every steerable vehicle, like the three Rugged Roller builds, still needs Power Cells to move, especially those that are much larger and can hold more juice to carry parts around the map.
The Rugged Rollers vehicles in LEGO Fortnite
A formidable collection for your adventures. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Overall, the Speeder can only take one Power Cell, the Offroader can hold two, and the hulking Hauler can have up to four Power Cells as you lug around as much cargo as you can on its massive truckbed. The larger the vehicle build, the more power you’ll want to have and the more wheels you’ll need to transport yourself around.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to unlock the Hauler vehicle build in LEGO Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite Mechanical Mayhem vehicle promo
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to unlock the Hauler vehicle build in LEGO Fortnite
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Mar 26, 2024
Read Article How to get Turnable Wheels and Powered Wheels in LEGO Fortnite
A Hauler in LEGO Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get Turnable Wheels and Powered Wheels in LEGO Fortnite
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 26, 2024
Read Article How to power vehicles in new LEGO Fortnite update
The Hauler in LEGO Fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to power vehicles in new LEGO Fortnite update
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to unlock the Hauler vehicle build in LEGO Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite Mechanical Mayhem vehicle promo
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to unlock the Hauler vehicle build in LEGO Fortnite
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Mar 26, 2024
Read Article How to get Turnable Wheels and Powered Wheels in LEGO Fortnite
A Hauler in LEGO Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get Turnable Wheels and Powered Wheels in LEGO Fortnite
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 26, 2024
Read Article How to power vehicles in new LEGO Fortnite update
The Hauler in LEGO Fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to power vehicles in new LEGO Fortnite update
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 26, 2024
Author
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.