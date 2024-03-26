How to make Rugged Rollers vehicles in new LEGO Fortnite update

In LEGO Fortnite‘s newest Mechanical Mayhem update, steerable vehicles have been placed at the forefront of every player’s builds, including a trio of prebuilt creations called the Rugged Rollers that will have you zooming around the wilderness in no time.

The Rugged Rollers build collection consists of three different vehicle builds that can be found in the game after the new update, similar to a prebuilt structure you can find in your build menu. You’ll need to collect a variety of resources to create them—including Glass and Frostpine. But once you do, you’ll have plenty of exploring to do while in the comfort of your Driver’s Seat.

Here’s how many resources you’ll need to build each Rugged Roller vehicle in LEGO Fortnite.

Rugged Rollers in LEGO Fortnite, a breakdown

These rides are made for rolling. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Similar to a regular prebuilt structure in LEGO Fortnite, the Rugged Rollers can be found at the bottom of the Builds tab in your Build Menu. The vehicles available to create are the Speeder, Offroader, and the Hauler, all of which have different sizes and resource requirements.

Rugged Roller vehicle Resources required Speeder 18 Wooden Rods

Eight Wood

Two Planks

Eight Cords

Nine Granite Offroader 20 Wooden Rods

Nine Planks

Eight Cords

16 Flexwood

Two Glass

Two Torches

Four Flexwood Rods

34 Wood

31 Granite Hauler 52 Wooden Rods

102 Wood

30 Frostpine

63 Granite

10 Planks

24 Flexwood

Six Frostpine Rods

Two Torches

Two Glass

Eight Cords These resource lists don’t take into consideration the power sources for these vehicles, however. Every steerable vehicle, like the three Rugged Roller builds, still needs Power Cells to move, especially those that are much larger and can hold more juice to carry parts around the map.

A formidable collection for your adventures. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Overall, the Speeder can only take one Power Cell, the Offroader can hold two, and the hulking Hauler can have up to four Power Cells as you lug around as much cargo as you can on its massive truckbed. The larger the vehicle build, the more power you’ll want to have and the more wheels you’ll need to transport yourself around.

