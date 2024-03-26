How to make Rugged Rollers vehicles in new LEGO Fortnite update

In LEGO Fortnite‘s newest Mechanical Mayhem update, steerable vehicles have been placed at the forefront of every player’s builds, including a trio of prebuilt creations called the Rugged Rollers that will have you zooming around the wilderness in no time.
The Rugged Rollers build collection consists of three different vehicle builds that can be found in the game after the new update, similar to a prebuilt structure you can find in your build menu. You’ll need to collect a variety of resources to create them—including Glass and Frostpine. But once you do, you’ll have plenty of exploring to do while in the comfort of your Driver’s Seat.
Here’s how many resources you’ll need to build each Rugged Roller vehicle in LEGO Fortnite.
Rugged Rollers in LEGO Fortnite, a breakdown
Similar to a regular prebuilt structure in LEGO Fortnite, the Rugged Rollers can be found at the bottom of the Builds tab in your Build Menu. The vehicles available to create are the Speeder, Offroader, and the Hauler, all of which have different sizes and resource requirements.
|Rugged Roller vehicle
|Resources required
|Speeder
|18 Wooden Rods
Eight Wood
Two Planks
Eight Cords
Nine Granite
|Offroader
|20 Wooden Rods
Nine Planks
Eight Cords
16 Flexwood
Two Glass
Two Torches
Four Flexwood Rods
34 Wood
31 Granite
|Hauler
|52 Wooden Rods
102 Wood
30 Frostpine
63 Granite
10 Planks
24 Flexwood
Six Frostpine Rods
Two Torches
Two Glass
Eight Cords
Overall, the Speeder can only take one Power Cell, the Offroader can hold two, and the hulking Hauler can have up to four Power Cells as you lug around as much cargo as you can on its massive truckbed. The larger the vehicle build, the more power you’ll want to have and the more wheels you’ll need to transport yourself around.