How to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 5

Battle passes fuel Fortnite seasons in terms of content, and Chapter Five isn’t any different. Considering the amount of content locked inside battle passes, players naturally want to level up as fast as possible, and there are a few ways to do it.

While maxing out a battle pass is optional, it’s the main goal of many Fortnite players throughout the season. When players start late or come back just for the end of the season, they start looking for ways to level up fast to avoid missing out on the rewards.

Best ways to earn XP easy and fast in Fortnite Chapter 5

If you were to start progressing through a battle pass at the start of a new Fortnite season, just playing the game would be enough to unlock almost all the battle pass content. However, when you have limited time to work with, you’ll want to prioritize accumulating the most amount of XP possible.

Buy battle pass levels

We know, we know. Screengrab via Epic Games

I know how it sounds, but this is the fastest way to level up in Fortnite since it’s instantaneous. As its main advantage, buying levels completely eliminates the grinding process, allowing you to enjoy playing Fortnite casually instead of focusing on quests or other level-up methods.

Complete all available challenges

Whenever you log into Fortnite, there will be challenges to complete. Implementing them in your gameplay routines will allow you to earn experience over time in Fortnite. This isn’t the fastest method in the game, but it’s the most reliable and consistent one.

Take advantage of Creative maps for XP

Fortnite Creative maps allow players to practice building or work on other key aspects of the game. But some maps are known as XP farms. Whether it’s through a glitch or an in-game feature, there are Creative maps that allow players to level up fast in Fortnite.

Most of these maps feature repetitive processes like completing a certain objective to maximize the XP gained per hour. Every season, there tends to be a new map that Fortnite players use for farming experience. To keep up with the trends, you can keep an eye on the FortniteBR sub-Reddit.

Considering that even going AFK in Creative Mode for a few hours can net you decent amounts of XP, there will always be a flavor of the month XP map in Fortnite.