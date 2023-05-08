How to knock down a Timber Pine with a Force ability or lightsaber in Fortnite

Fortnite is in the middle of its biggest Star Wars event, Find the Force. As part of this event, players are being trained by the legends with lightsabers and Force powers. There are unique quests that help players earn Galactic Reputation and one of them requires the player to take out their frustrations on a special tree.

Here’s what you need to know about how to knock down a Timber Pine with a Force ability or your lightsaber in Fortnite.

Best ways to knock down a Timber Pine with the force or a lightsaber

As opposed to previous Star Wars events where lightsabers would appear in chests, players need to go through special rifts to train with the Jedi or Sith before coming back with a lightsaber. You’ll have to find one of these before you even begin looking for a Timber Pine.

Where to get the Force and lightsaber in Fortnite

Screenshot by Dot Esports

These spawn randomly in the world, kind of like the giant island that appears near the end of the game. At some point during the match, players may notice a green, blue, or red circle with a lightsaber on their mini-map. As soon as you see those, head to it and press the prompted button to enter the rift and get your powers.

Once you have your lightsaber and one of the abilities, you’ll need to begin looking for the tall brown Timber Pine trees.

Where to find the Timber Pine trees in Fortnite

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Fortnite.gg Screengrab via Epic Games

Thanks to this map provided by Fortnite.GG (above), Fortnite players can see where the majority of the trees are at the start of each match. While you could land in the southeast part of the island, it seems like there are many more trees in the northwest corner instead.

Fortunately, most of these areas won’t be near crowded POIs, so you’ll be able to clear it without fear of getting eliminated.

It may be a good idea to land in one of the main areas with trees at the start of the match, that way if any Force rifts appear around you, you can use them. Then as soon as you get back you can complete the quest by hacking away at the tree or using your Force abilities to throw rocks and other debris at it.

Whatever you do, you’ll only have to focus on one tree for the objective.