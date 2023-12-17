How to grind Arrows fast in LEGO Fortnite

If you’ve ever found yourself yearning for stacks upon stacks of arrows to enhance your arsenal in LEGO Fortnite adventures but struggled due to limited resources, you’re in for a treat. Amid the blocky landscapes of LEGO Fortnite, where each block is worth its time, there’s a simple and material-free method to amass a formidable arsenal of arrows.

Navigating the vibrant landscapes of LEGO Fortnite can be a thrilling experience, but the scarcity of materials often poses a challenge, especially when prioritizing the creation of long-range weapons. Building up a substantial stash of arrows becomes a formidable task, requiring strategic thinking and resourcefulness, but there’s an easy way to grind arrows fast—although it might be a little dangerous.

First things first, look for a hostile mob with a crossbow, like a bandit or a skeleton. As soon as you enter their range and the icon above their heads changes from a white question mark to a red exclamation point, they’ll start shooting, and you can use that to your advantage. And don’t worry too much; at first, you can dodge and dash to avoid getting hit, but then you want to find a big object that you can stand behind. Make sure it’s close enough to the hostile mob, so they keep shooting arrows at you so that the arrows will get stuck in the object instead of hitting you.

Hide, then collect. Screenshot via Dot Esports

After the hostile mob has shot many arrows, step out from behind your hiding place and grab them. As you may not want to remain hidden throughout your entire adventure just to collect arrows, feel free to proceed on your journey and employ this trick as many times as you’d like with any hostile mob equipped with a crossbow.

To make things even easier, try to build some walls around the hostile mob. This way, you can run around your blocky trap and collect arrows without worrying about getting hit. Make sure to leave enough space between the walls for them to see you; otherwise, they will stop attacking.

Let the hostile mob see you to keep them attacking you. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Also, if you’re dealing with skeletons, remember they’ll disappear when the sun comes up, so do your arrow collecting before dawn.

That’s how to go arrow hunting easily in LEGO Fortnite and collect tons of free darts for your own crossbow. Just find a hostile mob with a crossbow, taunt them, hide behind something big or build some walls around them, and collect your arrows after a while.