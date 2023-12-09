How to get Wheels in LEGO Fortnite

If you’re planning to make vehicles in LEGO Fortnite, sooner or later you’ll need to find yourself some wheels.

There’s no sign of them at first, though, and that’s because like many other items and toys, you need to unlock them by finding specific resources. So, when and how do you get the legendary wheel you seek?

How to unlock Wheels in LEGO Fortnite

Vehicle in Fortnite LEGO. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vehicle wheels can only be unlocked once you have acquired Flexwood, which can be found in the Desert biome. You then need to use the Lumber Mill to turn Flexwood into Flexwood Rods to unlock the blueprint for Wheels.

After you’ve unlocked the blueprint, you will need one Flexwood and one Flexwood Rod per wheel. You can only attach wheels to a Dynamic Foundation. You must also attach a Thruster to make the vehicle move, unless you plan to only travel down a hill using momentum.

It took me around 20 hours of playtime to get to a point where I could get Wheels, but that was only because my desert biome was so far away that it took me ages to find in the first place. After that, though, it was smooth sailing. It’s just a shame that vehicles are difficult to control right now. Hopefully Epic adds a steering wheel or something similar in the future to make building vehicles more worthwhile.