Fortnite has just introduced a new limited-time heist event where players can take to the island and launch their bank-robbing journey.

During the Most Wanted event, players will be tasked with completing special quests to raise their Infamy and unlock cosmetic rewards. One of the overarching rewards for the event is the Solid Skull back bling, but it may also be the hardest to get.

Players will need to take part in the multiple phases of the event if they have any hope of unlocking the Solid Skull back bling. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get the Solid Skull back bling in Fortnite.

How do you unlock the Solid Skull back bling in Fortnite?

According to the official patch notes for this update, players will need to collect all five Cold Blooded Medallions to unlock the back bling. To get a medallion, players will need to complete a section of the quests, such as “Intel & Recon” or “Going in Loud.” To get the back bling, you’ll need to complete all the quests in one specific section.

The Most Wanted quests will only be available for two weeks, starting this morning, with new sections unlocking in the next week and a half. This will require players to log back in every couple of days if they want to keep from having to do them all at the end.

Once players unlock the Solid Skull back bling, they’ll be able to complete the Solid Skull Quests through the rest of the season. This will cause it to evolve, gaining new appearances like a gold crown and spikes floating out from the side.

That’s all you need to know about unlocking the Solid Skull back bling in Fortnite.