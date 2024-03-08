How to get the Pantheon Ranker Glider in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Do you want everyone in your lobby to know how good you are at Fortnite? Then you’ll need to rock the Pantheon Ranker Glider, a new cosmetic item in Chapter Five, season two. Here’s how you can unlock it.

Fortnite‘s new Chapter Five, season two update is taking us on a trip through mythology, with Olympian legends like Zeus and Hades joining the fray. With these powerful gods roaming the island, you must show off your power, too, and that’s where the Pantheon Ranker Glider comes in.

Learn what it represents and how to get it with our guide to unlocking the Pantheon Ranker Glider in Fortnite.

This season’s Fortnite theme is mythical. Image via Epic Games

How to get the Pantheon Ranker Glider in Fortnite

To unlock the Pantheon Ranker Glider in Fortnite, you compete in Ranked Cups. In Ranked Cups, you earn points based on your final position and how many kills you got over a series of matches. You’ll unlock the Pantheon Ranker Glider by earning 75 points in Ranked Cup.

You won’t need to go through any other hoops to get your hands on it because it will be unlocked and added to your inventory automatically.

What the Pantheon Ranker Glider does and how to rank it up

The Pantheon Ranker Glider changes every time you rank up by playing in a Ranked Cup, allowing you to show off your skills to opponents in your lobby. There are eight ranks in total: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Elite, Champion, and Unreal.

To upgrade your Glider, you’ll need to Rank up through the Cups and then play another Ranked Cup at your new rank to confirm the change.

When are the Fortnite Ranked Cups?

There are Solo, Duo, and Squad Ranked Cups this season in Fortnite, taking place across April and May. We’ve listed them below for convenience.

Solo Ranked Cups Duo Ranked Cups Squad Ranked Cups April 4: Solo Ranked Cup #1 (ME) April 5: Duos Ranked Cup #1 (ME) April 6: Squads Ranked Cup #1 (ME) April 5: Solo Ranked Cup #1 (OCE, ASIA, EU, BR, NA) April 6: Duos Ranked Cup #1 (OCE, ASIA, EU, BR, NA) April 7: Squads Ranked Cup #1 (OCE, ASIA, EU, BR, NA) April 25: Solo Ranked Cup #2 (ME) April 26: Duos Ranked Cup #2 (ME) April 27: Squads Ranked Cup #2 (ME) April 26: Solo Ranked Cup #2 (OCE, ASIA, EU, BR, NA) April 27: Duos Ranked Cup #2 (OCE, ASIA, EU, BR, NA) April 28: Squads Ranked Cup #2 (OCE, ASIA, EU, BR, NA) May 16: Solo Ranked Cup #3 (ME) May 17: Duos Ranked Cup #3 (ME) May 18: Squads Ranked Cup #3 (ME) May 17: Solo Ranked Cup #3 (OCE, ASIA, EU, BR, NA) May 18: Duos Ranked Cup #3 (OCE, ASIA, EU, BR, NA) May 19: Squads Ranked Cup #3 (OCE, ASIA, EU, BR, NA)

