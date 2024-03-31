How to get the Black Widow skin in Fortnite

Fortnite’s skin library is stacked with great names. Various universes collide with Fortnite via collaborations, and Marvel has quite a few skins in the game, including Black Widow.

Considering most Fortnite skins rotate in and out of the shop throughout the year, getting the Black Widow can be more complicated than expected. Even if you have enough V-Bucks, you might be unable to buy the skin you want due to its availability.

How to unlock the Black Widow skin in Fortnite

OG Black Widow in Fortnite is good, but the alternate styles are also top notch. Image via Epic Games

You can get the Black Widow skin in Fortnite by buying it from the in-game shop. Note that the Black Widow’s Fortnite skin has limited availability, meaning Epic Games might randomly add it to the game’s store at random times.

If you want to get the Black Widow skin, you should closely follow Fortnite’s in-game store rotation. The shop refreshes every day, meaning the skin could become available randomly on any day.

The Black Widow Fortnite skin is also a part of the Avengers Bundle, a comprehensive package that offers more than just a skin. If you’re a die-hard fan of the Avengers and Captain America, I’d highly recommend considering the Avengers Bundle, as it provides great value for your V-Bucks.

How many V-Bucks is the Black Widow skin in Fortnite?

The Black Widow skin costs 1,500 V-Bucks in Fortnite. If you’d like to pair the Black Widow skin with more items, you can buy the Avengers Bundle for 4,600 V-Bucks.

Fortnite gives away V-Bucks to all players on rare occasions, and you may need to buy a V-Bucks pack from the shop before your skin purchases. While doing so, try to purchase one of the larger packs since they’ll include more bonus V-Bucks, making them more cost-effective.

Is Black Widow Rare in Fortnite?

Black Widow’s skin rarity in Fortnite is “Marvel Series.” This makes the Black Widow skin quite Rare since cosmetics that are part of certain series are added to the game during collaborations.

All included items in Fortnite’s Avengers Bundle

Captain America – Screengrab via Epic Games

The Avengers Bundle features the Black Widow and Captain America alongside other cosmetics like pickaxes/emotes. All the included items in Fortnite’s Avengers Bundle are as follows:

Black Widow — Playable skin

Captain America — Playable skin

Widow’s Bite — Pickaxe

Proto-Adamantium Shield — Pickaxe

Widow’s Pirouette — Emote

Grand Salute — Emote

Avengers Quinjet — Glider

Widow’s Pack — Back Bling

Proto-Adamantium Shield — Back Bling

Assemble — Loading Screen

The Avengers Bundle in Fortnite costs 4,600 V-Bucks.

