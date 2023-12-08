How to get more hearts in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite is finally here, and everyone’s excited to jump in and try out the new mode. But there are a couple of questions on everyone’s mind, and how to get more hearts is one of them.

Hearts function as your health in LEGO Fortnite, and getting ahead means you’ll need a lot. Getting more hearts allows you to survive longer—it’s not a difficult concept to understand. You’ll need a couple of things to get more of them, though.

You can check how many hearts you have at the top left corner of your screen. Once you lose all of them, you’ll die, and respawn at the location you spawned in at, without your entire inventory. To restore health, you can consume food from around the world, which you can access via the Quick Bar. However, increasing your total amount of health is a different thing entirely.

How do you get more hearts in LEGO Fortnite?

You need to get some ingredients first. Image via Epic Games

You’ll first need to snag a Crafting Bench to get more hearts in LEGO Fortnite. You’re going to make a common Health Charm, which will require three Silk Threads, three Bones, and five Wolf Claws. You can get these by killing Mini Spiders, Skeletons, and Wolves, respectively. You will need a Spinning Wheel to make Silk Threads.

As you progress into the LEGO Fortnite survival mode, you’ll be allowed to increase your health further and further. It’s still important to increase your health early on in your run, as three hearts just aren’t enough for a long-term game. If you only want to play for an hour or two, you can skip increasing health, but anything further, start killing those spiders, skeletons, and wolves. Luckily, all of these items are relatively easy to procure, and you can craft a Health Charm relatively early into your LEGO Fortnite run.

All ingredients for common Health Charm in LEGO Fortnite

You need the following ingredients to create a common Health Charm in LEGO Fortnite.

Three Silk Threads

Three Bones

Five Wolf Claws

You’ll also need a Crafting Bench to craft items and a Spinning Wheel to make Silk Threads.