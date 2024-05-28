Player standing at the roof of the car in Fortnite.
Fortnite

How to get inside a car from the roof in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

Hop on, warrior!
Rijit Banerjee
Published: May 28, 2024 10:45 am

Fortnite’s week one challenges are here, and you might be confused about completing a challenge that requires you to get into a car from the roof.

Fortnite’s Chapter 5, season 3, Wreaked, introduced multiple weapon mods and transformed the map into a battlefield between nitro-fied cars, with everyone trying to become the king of the Wasteland. As you’d expect, some quests are also related to vehicles this week, one of which asks you to get inside a car from the roof. It might seem tricky, as none of the four-wheelers have a sunroof, but it’s effortless to complete.

Here’s how you can get inside a car from the roof in Fortnite.

How to get inside a car from the roof in Fortnite

Fortnite player jumps on his vehicle to get inside the car from the roof.
Jump on your vehicle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To enter the vehicle from the roof, you have to mantle your way to the top of the car, then enter it. The game automatically puts you in the driver’s seat, then you can drive it normally. Keep in mind this method only works for SUVs and sports cars, as they have a roof, so don’t try it with other vehicles or bikes, as it won’t complete your challenge.

Entering a car through its roof is a useful strategy in the current meta. Try it in-game to prevent yourself from getting rammed in the open. You can also hijack Wastelands Warriors’ nitro-fied cars if they’re in a convoy by getting on top of their vehicle and making them leave their four-wheelers by damaging their shields.

Once you complete the quest, you get 15,000 XP to level up your battle pass and continue your progression.

Read Article Ninja blasts Fortnite as a game ‘for losers’ after vehicle changes
Ninja with Fortnite vehicles in the background.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Ninja blasts Fortnite as a game ‘for losers’ after vehicle changes
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 28, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (May 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (May 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 28, 2024
Read Article Where is Oscar in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3?
Oscar having his tea in his Mansion in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Where is Oscar in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3?
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 27, 2024
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com