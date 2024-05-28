How to get inside a car from the roof in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

Fortnite’s week one challenges are here, and you might be confused about completing a challenge that requires you to get into a car from the roof.

Recommended Videos

Fortnite’s Chapter 5, season 3, Wreaked, introduced multiple weapon mods and transformed the map into a battlefield between nitro-fied cars, with everyone trying to become the king of the Wasteland. As you’d expect, some quests are also related to vehicles this week, one of which asks you to get inside a car from the roof. It might seem tricky, as none of the four-wheelers have a sunroof, but it’s effortless to complete.

Here’s how you can get inside a car from the roof in Fortnite.

How to get inside a car from the roof in Fortnite

Jump on your vehicle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To enter the vehicle from the roof, you have to mantle your way to the top of the car, then enter it. The game automatically puts you in the driver’s seat, then you can drive it normally. Keep in mind this method only works for SUVs and sports cars, as they have a roof, so don’t try it with other vehicles or bikes, as it won’t complete your challenge.

Entering a car through its roof is a useful strategy in the current meta. Try it in-game to prevent yourself from getting rammed in the open. You can also hijack Wastelands Warriors’ nitro-fied cars if they’re in a convoy by getting on top of their vehicle and making them leave their four-wheelers by damaging their shields.

Once you complete the quest, you get 15,000 XP to level up your battle pass and continue your progression.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more