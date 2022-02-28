The 12 best Fortnite pickaxes

When Fortnite first came out in 2017, there were only a handful of skins in the game, and most were recolors of the original characters.

With the game increasing in popularity, Epic Games has experimented with more advanced skins, featuring new characters and even collaborations from the real world. When Epic introduces a new skin to the game, it often comes with a set of side cosmetics, including back blings and pickaxes.

Just like how it is with skins, some pickaxes have gained respect from the community. The following pickaxes were voted by community members on progameguides and are listed in no particular order.

Considering the number of cosmetics that get added to the game with every patch, more pickaxes will be added to this list in the future.

Here are some of the best pickaxes in Fortnite.