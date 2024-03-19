Category:
Fortnite

How to get gold weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

In Fortnite, all that glitters is, in fact, gold.
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Mar 19, 2024 01:29 pm
FN character holding a gold weapon
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve spotted gold weapons on the floor and want to get some of your own in Fortnite, this is the guide for you.

Recommended Videos

Fortnite Chapter Five, season two added many new features, including a ton of new NPCs for hire, four Olympian bosses, and several new mythic weapons. An update released after the infamous 18-hour-long maintenance sees the return of Midas, the king with the golden touch, who happens to bring his cosmetics, skin, gadgets, and questline with him. Unlike in Chapter Two, season two, you don’t need to own any of his skins to turn items into gold, however.

Midas’ Service Station location in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Fortnite Midas machine to turn weapons gold
Midas is gold-hungry. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Look for Midas’ Service Station in the Marigold Yatch to turn a regular weapon into a Legendary one in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two. You can find the Marigold Yatch in the west-most portion of the map. Make sure you make this your landing spot, as it usually gets eaten by the storm early on.

The Midas’ Service Station is by the right window of Marigold Yatch’s cockpit. When you interact with it, you can choose to either Patch Up for 100 gold bars, Activate a Rift for 300 gold bars, or get a Golden Upgrade for 500 gold bars. The Golden Upgrade option is the most expensive, but it turns any ranged weapon into a Legendary one.

If you need some extra gold, visit Marigold Yatch’s vault. You won’t have trouble finding it if you descend the stairs to the bottom of the ship.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to play Midas Presents: Floor is Lava in Fortnite
character in the Floor is Lava Fortnite game mode
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to play Midas Presents: Floor is Lava in Fortnite
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 19, 2024
Read Article Where to find Midas in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2
Ascendant Midas standing in The Underworld
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Where to find Midas in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Mar 19, 2024
Read Article How to get Hades’ whip in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
character wielding hades chain in the Underworld
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get Hades’ whip in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
Gavin Mackenzie and others Gavin Mackenzie and others Mar 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to play Midas Presents: Floor is Lava in Fortnite
character in the Floor is Lava Fortnite game mode
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to play Midas Presents: Floor is Lava in Fortnite
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Mar 19, 2024
Read Article Where to find Midas in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2
Ascendant Midas standing in The Underworld
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Where to find Midas in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 2
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Mar 19, 2024
Read Article How to get Hades’ whip in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
character wielding hades chain in the Underworld
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get Hades’ whip in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2
Gavin Mackenzie and others Gavin Mackenzie and others Mar 19, 2024
Author
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?