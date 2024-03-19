How to get gold weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

If you’ve spotted gold weapons on the floor and want to get some of your own in Fortnite, this is the guide for you.

Fortnite Chapter Five, season two added many new features, including a ton of new NPCs for hire, four Olympian bosses, and several new mythic weapons. An update released after the infamous 18-hour-long maintenance sees the return of Midas, the king with the golden touch, who happens to bring his cosmetics, skin, gadgets, and questline with him. Unlike in Chapter Two, season two, you don’t need to own any of his skins to turn items into gold, however.

Midas’ Service Station location in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

Midas is gold-hungry. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Look for Midas’ Service Station in the Marigold Yatch to turn a regular weapon into a Legendary one in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two. You can find the Marigold Yatch in the west-most portion of the map. Make sure you make this your landing spot, as it usually gets eaten by the storm early on.

The Midas’ Service Station is by the right window of Marigold Yatch’s cockpit. When you interact with it, you can choose to either Patch Up for 100 gold bars, Activate a Rift for 300 gold bars, or get a Golden Upgrade for 500 gold bars. The Golden Upgrade option is the most expensive, but it turns any ranged weapon into a Legendary one.

If you need some extra gold, visit Marigold Yatch’s vault. You won’t have trouble finding it if you descend the stairs to the bottom of the ship.

