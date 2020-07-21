How to gas up a vehicle at Catty Corner in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 3 | Dot Esports

The introduction of cars to Fortnite with Patch 13.20 was one of the most exciting moments for some fans in Chapter Two, season three. But despite the trailer that featured multiple players chasing each other in cars, they weren’t rideable during the first few weeks of the season.

Despite most leaks claiming that cars would be up for grabs on July 22, Patch 13.30 actually removed them from the game. While this left some fans worrying that Epic could scrap the idea as a whole, week six’s leaked challenges include a particular mission that requires players to visit a gas station in Catty Corner to fill up their car’s tank.

This means that Epic will most likely reintroduce cars as rideable vehicles when the quest goes live. Players will likely be able to complete the quest by simply riding into the gas station and interacting with a gas pump.

While there isn’t any information available about how players can interact with cars, it shouldn’t be that different from any other vehicle type in the game. You can ride vehicles like helicopters, golf carts, and boats by just going near them and pressing your interaction key.

Where to gas up a vehicle at Catty Corner in Fortnite?

Screengrab via Epic Games

Once you get your hands on a car, you’ll need to make your way toward the gas station in Catty Corner. Catty Corner is located southeast of Lazy Lake and southwest of Retail Row. Simply drive in near a pump to fuel up your vehicle.

Completing this quest will award players with 35,000 XP points toward this season’s Battle Pass.