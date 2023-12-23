How to fix “Unable to Login to your Epic Games account at this time” error in Fortnite

If you’re unable to login to your Epic Games account, you won’t be able to launch Fortnite. With the game running on Epic’s servers, you’ll first need to access your account.

Fortnite servers generally have decent uptimes, but they can start cracking down under pressure. When Epic rolls out new content or a highly-anticipated release the servers can go down and cause errors like “Unable to Login to your Epic Games account at this time” to appear in Fortnite.

What causes the “Unable to Login to your Epic Games account at this time” error in Fortnite?

Your account is fine, but Epic’s servers might not be. Image via Epic Games

The Fortnite unable to login error appears when Fortnite servers are down. With Epic Games’ server status going offline, players start receiving such errors, and another example is the “Waiting in Queue” error.

How to fix the “Unable to Login to your Epic Games account at this time” error in Fortnite?

The ultimate fix to the “Unable to Login to your Epic Games account at this time” error in Fortnite is to wait because it’s a server-related error, and only Epic can solve it by getting its servers back to normal.

Alternatively, you can also try troubleshooting your home network by resetting your router and calling your ISP for information. I’d advise doing this only if Fortnite’s server status is online. When the servers are operational, you can only receive this error when there’s something wrong with your internet connection. Ping spikes and constant drops can cause you to receive this error.

While this error generally shows up when servers are down, I also received it during internet outages. If there’s ongoing maintenance in your area or an unexpected traffic spike, your internet connection might start acting up and cause various Fortnite errors.