How to fix the ‘Profile Query Failed’ error in Fortnite

Let me in, Epic Games.
Published: Mar 9, 2024 07:01 am
Gingerbread Marauder looking angry Fortnite
Image via Epic Games.

Not being able to join your buddies in a match of battle royale in Fortnite due to an error is never fun.

It’s not uncommon to run into hiccups while playing Fortnite. In fact, we’ve managed to compile a list with over 30 errors you can get in the game. When so many things can go wrong, it’s better to prepare for the inevitable. If you’re running into the “Profile Query Failed” error in Fortnite, here’s what you can do.

“Profile Query Failed” error in Fortnite solution

Fortnite characters using instruments in front of a giant statue.
Image via Epic Games

This error usually occurs due to Epic Games’ server changes, which happens after most server downtimes for maintenance. The only way to solve it is to install the latest Fortnite update on your console or PC.

On PC

Here’s how to fix the “Profile Query Failed” Fortnite error on PC:

  1. Open the Epic Games launcher
  2. Select the Library menu on the left sidebar. If you’ve recently played Fortnite, you can access the game directly from the sidebar instead.
  3. Hover over the Fortnite poster and click on the three dots in the bottom right corner of the game.
  4. Click on Settings and switch Auto Update to On.
  5. To apply these changes, restart the Epic Games launcher.

On Xbox

Here’s how to fix the “Profile Query Failed” Fortnite error on Xbox:

  1. Go to your Xbox’s Home screen.
  2. Head to the Games & Apps menu.
  3. On the left sidebar, look for the Updates tab.
  4. Select Fortnite with A.
  5. Press the Menu button and select Update with A.
  6. Restart your Xbox to apply these changes.

If you’re trying to play Fortnite Chapter Five, season two and the “Profile Query Failed” error keeps popping up, open the Epic Games launcher or head to your console’s Home screen to update the game. Even if you already updated the game when Fortnite began maintenance, Epic Games rolled out a second update after 18 hours of downtime.

Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?