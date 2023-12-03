How to find a Weapon Case in Fortnite Chapter 5

In Fortnite Chapter 5, you can obtain unique guns by finding Weapon Cases scattered around the map. These guns come with attachments pre-equipped, so all you need to do is visit a location with a Weapon Case.

I’ve enjoyed all the new mechanics added to the game, but weapon modifications take it to a different level. Effectively, you can build proper loadouts for the best guns and equip custom attachments according to your preference. So far, I have found several weapon cases, and the loot at this location is ample for squads.

Here’s how to find a Weapon Case in Fortnite.

Where to find a Weapon Case in Fortnite (Map Location)

Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Weapon Case can only be found at certain locations around the map in Fortnite Chapter 5. They are marked by a red diamond symbol on the map, and you’ll see them once the battle bus starts traveling across the map. These weapons have various attachments equipped, which you can later modify at a Mod Bench in exchange for Gold Bars.

Image by Dot Esports

There are seven Weapon Cases scattered around the map. I’ve visited most of them in-game, and often, you’ll find Rare and Epic weapons in these boxes. Check the yellow circles in the image above to see the precise location of every Weapon Case in Fortnite.

Ritzy Riviera

Rebel’s Roost

Reckless Railway

Hazy Hillside

West of Pleasant Piazza

West of Fencing Fields

East of Classy Courts

How to get guns from a Weapon Case in Fortnite

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get any of the guns from a Weapon Case, stand in front of the box and press the interact button on the respective input. If your inventory is full, the weapon will be dropped on the ground for swap. Most of the guns I found from Weapon Cases were above Rare rarity. Rare guns have a couple of attachments, making them brilliant for the start of the game. Later on, you can get better loot by defeating the bosses and claiming Capture Points at different POIs.

Related All Vaulted and Unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Remember, other players are going to visit these locations to get good loot, so you can camp out of the spot after landing first. The trick is to get shields first, along with a gun, and hide near the Weapon Case to lure enemies. Once they start interacting with the boxes, start shooting from the vantage point to get a few easy eliminations.