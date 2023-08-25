How to destroy Fortnite’s weakened walls and security gates

Fortnite’s Chapter Four, season four is live, and completing weekly quests will be the key to unlocking free rewards. One of the first challenges requires players to destroy weakened walls and security gates.

Once you click on the quest, there will be three marked locations on the map, Eclipsed State, Relentless Retreat, and Sanguine Suites. We decided to go to the Relentless Retreat to complete this quest since the location was far away from the bus route.

After landing at the landmark, we had a difficult time finding a wall or a security gate that fit the description. Destroying the first walls we encountered didn’t count toward the quest, but we finally found how we could destroy weakened walls and security gates in Fortnite.

Where can you destroy weakened walls and security gates in Fortnite?

There are weakened walls and security gates in Eclipsed Estate, Relentless Retreat, and Sanguine Suites on Fortnite. Demolishing these will be enough to complete the “Destroy weakened walls and security gates” week one challenge.

Here’s how you can destroy Fortnite’s weakened walls and security gates.

Go to Eclipsed Estate, Relentless Retreat, or Sanguine Suites. Find lasers that block corridors, we found one in the ground level of Relentless Retreat. Clear out the NPCs and the security cameras, then walk into the lasers. Upon walking into the lasers, two doors will close you into the corridor. Destroy these doors with your harvesting tool to complete the quest.

The laser protected corridor in Relentless Retreat on Fortnite. Screenshot by Dot Esports When players cross the lasers, two cage walls will come down in Fortnite. Screenshot by Dot Esports Your quest will progress after destroying the cage wall in Fortnite. Screenshot by Dot Esports Upon destroying the second wall, you’ll complete the first stage of the quest in Fortnite. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Related: Fortnite Chapter 4, season 4 patch notes

In Relentless Retreat, two cage doors closed us into the corridor shown in the images, and destroying them was enough to complete the first stage of the quest.

About the author