Every Fortnite Chapter 4 season 4 map change

A new Fortnite season is here, and that means there are plenty of changes to the game’s map. With three new POIs and lots of updates to existing locations, the map will definitely look different the first time you jump in.

Every seasonal patch means updates to the battle royal’s island, and Fortnite Chapter Four, season four is no different. The v26.00 update introduced three new Points of Interest, as vampire Kado Thorne has built three luxurious buildings to house his riches.

If you want to see what’s changed in Fortnite season four, you can check out all the map changes below.

Fortnite Chapter Four, season four map

There are three new POIs on the season four map. Image via Epic Games

Sanguine Suites

Sanguine Suites may look like a nice, modern hotel, with its clean white walls, perfectly pruned shrubbery, and lovely water features. Don’t let that fool you though, as it’s actually a heavily guarded base where Thorne is keeping some of the treasures he has stolen from the island.

Sanguine Suites can be found in the northeast corner of the map, just above Brutal Bastion.

We don’t imagine this would be the most relaxing place to spend the night. Image via Epic Games

Relentless Retreat

Fancy a dip? Then take a visit to Relentless Retreat, another of Thorne’s new buildings. This one shares a similar aesthetic to Sanguine Suites, predominantly white with wooden accents.

The main attraction, however, is the outdoor swimming pool, complete with sun loungers. We don’t imagine you’ll be doing much relaxing here though, as Thorne’s guards are patrolling the area to defend his goodies.

Relentless Retreat is right at the southwest corner of the island, just to the left of Frenzy Fields.

Do you think Thorne’s guards go for a swim in here between matches? Image via Epic Games

Eclipsed Estate

Now this looks like a proper villain’s home. It may be modern, but the dark walls and dim lighting definitely give off the vibe of a bad guy, and you’d have to be a villain to have a giant stone eclipse carved out of rock behind your house.

You can find Eclipsed Estate on the northwest corner of the island, sitting on an island below Breakwater Bay.

Carving a big stone eclipse sigil out of stone is an interesting design choice. Image via Epic Games

With Fortnite Chapter Four, season four now live, more and more changes are being discovered, and we’ll be sure to update this article with any we find.

