How to deliver 99 souls to Davy Jones in Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails

Fortnite’s collaboration with Pirates of the Caribbean continues, but a new quest asking players to deliver souls to Davy Jones is confusing. If you’re stuck on what you need to do, keep reading.

New Cursed Sail quests in Fortnite are released every other day until the event ends on Aug. 6, though today’s batch includes one that requires a fair amount of grinding to complete. Fortunately, there’s a much easier way to explain how to deliver souls to Davy Jones.

How to deliver souls to Davy Jones in Fortnite

Easier than it sounds. Image via Epic Games

To deliver souls to Davy Jones in Fortnite, eliminate enemies. Each enemy eliminated counts as one soul delivered; you don’t need to visit the NPC in the Underworld, as the quest updates automatically.

You will also deliver one soul to Davy Jones every time you are eliminated. Due to the large number required, however, this quest takes a lot of grinding. In the meantime, there are many other quests to tick off, including earning progress to unlock the Tesla Cybertruck.

Downing an opponent doesn’t count as delivering a soul to Davy Jones. Only full eliminations count, and the quest only progresses in Battle Royale modes. Any eliminations in other modes, including Reload, don’t count.

It will likely take several games for you to complete this particular quest, but the hard work is worth it, as completing the Cursed Sails battle pass lands you some sweet rewards.

