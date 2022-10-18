This power might be too much for the Loopers

Fortnite is one of the most popular games that’s maintained its player base by continuing to introduce new content and challenges for players. Now, during the Fortnitemares event, players are being tempted by DJ Lyka to take on the wolf weapons and claws and head off into the night. There are now Alteration Altars all across the island waiting for players to turn.

Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find the Alteration Altars and how to complete the Howler Claw rituals at them.

All Alteration Altar locations

There are Alteration Altars all across the island, including:

Three at The Nothing Tree where DJ Lyka is performing

One at Rocky Reels

One at The Herald’s Sanctum

One near Cloudy Condos

One at Lustrous Lagoon

One at Shiny Sound

One at Chromejam Junction

Players who want to find an altar immediately should head to The Nothing Tree since that’s where they can find the highest concentration.

How to complete the Howler Claw ritual

To complete the ritual, you’ll need to find an altar and stand on it. Press the requested button to do the ceremonial dance and you’ll be given the Howler Claws, helmet, and the Wolfscent ability. This will show any characters within a certain radius, allowing you to chase them down and defeat them with your claws.

If you’re on the receiving end, you’ll be able to tell when they’re getting closer by the heartbeat sound. As it gets louder, that means the enemy player with Wolfscent is getting closer to you, so be careful.