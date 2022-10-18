Horde Rush is now available in Fortnite’s Zero Build mode

The season of Fortnitemares is once again upon us, with the update already being live on the servers. Since this update is easily one of the biggest updates of the year if we exclude seasonal updates, there’s a bunch of content you need to catch up on, including the latest skins and cosmetics and collaborations. The latest and one of the more exciting pieces of news we heard is that Zero Build Horde Rush is now available on the Discover screen and it will stay in the game until Nov. 15, according to iFireMonkey.

Zero Build Horde Rush is available in the Discover screen until well after Fortnitemares ends (November 15 when downtime for v22.40 begins). pic.twitter.com/e2o3EnNrg4 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) October 18, 2022

Horde Rush is a limited-time mode initially released during Season nine. Designed as a cooperative mode, Horde Rush forces the players to collaborate to eliminate Cube Monsters and successfully complete three unique encounters.

But, of course, there is a whole list of restrictions tied to the event. For example, players have 150 seconds to loot the area, and they have to follow the storm in a new location each time the encounter ends. And as you might have suspected, with each round, the difficulty, together with the number of fiends, increases.

Since Horde Rush is such a thrilling game mode that’s been iconic to Fortnite, it’s exciting to see how exactly Epic Games approached balancing this survival mode more than appropriate to celebrate Halloween in its full glow.