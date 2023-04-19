How to complete all Fortnite Coachella Island Quests

The Fortnite x Coachella event has arrived in Chapter Four, season two, and you need to complete all the weekly quests available on Coachella Island. In Fortnite, players can complete different types of Quests to earn various rewards and XP. Events are a major part of the game where you can visit unique creative maps to explore and complete challenges.

The Coachella Island was created by Alliance Studio in collaboration with Epic Games. The island features various interactive activities including team-based mini-games. The island will be active even after the Coachella 2023 event ends, so you can always come back to enjoy yourself with friends. However, you’ll need to complete the weekly Quests on time to get the cosmetic rewards from the Fortnite x Coachella event.

Here’s how to complete all Fortnite x Coachella Island Quests.

Fortnite x Coachella Island Code

The new Coachella Island has been added to the game, and you can visit the map through the Discover tab, or enter the following code.

Coachella Island Code: 5449-4207-1280

After queuing into the Coachella Island map, you can complete all the different Quests available for this event.

How to finish all Fortnite x Coachella Quests

Screengrab via Epic Games

The Coachella Quests can be completed after you get to the Coachella Island. There will be two sets of weekly Quests that you can complete to earn the rewards from this event. Along with this, you’ll also get to complete certain Island Quests. These include simple challenges like entering Coachella Island for the first time, shooting fireworks in the sky, launching off speakers, discovering musical notes, and more. Here are all the Coachella Weekly Quests and how to complete them.

Week One

Collect Coins around Coachella Island (0/5) Golden color Coins can be found all around the Coachella Island map. We recommend searching around all the different experiences to find all five Golden Coins.

Soar in the Sky Stream at Coachella Island (0/36,000) To soar in the Sky Stream, simply jump on top of the Sky Stream platform, and fly as long as you can around the island.

Collect hidden Music Notes in the Mirage Time Warp at the Coachella Island (0/5) In the Mirage Time Warp, you must navigate through the obstacles to reach the Musical Notes. Collecting five Musical Notes completes the Quest.

Hop on Jump Pads at Coachella Island (0/1) Jump Pads are placed all around Coachella Island. You can jump on top of them to go from one part of the island to another. Hop on one of the Jump Pads to complete the Week One Quest.



Week Two

The Week Two Coachella Quests are scheduled to release on April 21, and we will update this section with the challenges once they arrive in-game.

How to unlock Coachella rewards in Fortnite

There are several cosmetic rewards you can earn from the Coachella event, and all of them require you to complete a certain number of Quests. Keep in mind, some of these rewards will be available after the Week Two Quests are added to the game. Here are all the rewards you can earn by completing quests and challenges in the Coachella event.