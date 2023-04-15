Fortnite Coachella challenge: How to collect Hidden Music Notes in the Mirage Time Warp

Fortnite is hosting Coachella again for a second year in a row, with a special Creative Island that allows players to celebrate no matter where they live. Coachella Island features a lot of musical themes, including the music from Coachella performer Porter Robinson. One of the activities is a parkour death run called the Mirage Time Warp.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to find and collect all the Hidden Music Notes in the Mirage Time Warp in Fortnite Creative.

Where are the Hidden Music Notes in the Mirage Time Warp?

Screengrab via Dot Esports

You’re required to find four “Hidden” Music Notes in the Mirage Time Warp on Coachella Island, but there are more than four across the whole experience, so if you miss one, keep going, and you will be fine. You can find the Coachella Island with the Island Code 5449-4207-1280.

Screengrab via Dot Esports Screengrab via Dot Esports

Below are the first four locations.

The first music note is on the third solid platform at the beginning of the speedrun

The second is on a series of stacked rings; make sure not to jump down the hole

The third is through the left side of the yellow rings in the second phase of the level

The fourth is on the right side of the purple ramp in the second phase; this may require multiple attempts

Once you collect the last music note on this list, you should get a notification that you’ve completed the Coachella quest. There are further rewards for collecting more music notes, so it may be worth finishing the whole level.