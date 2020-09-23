How to collect Floating Rings at Coral Castle | Dot Esports

The fifth week of Fortnite Chapter Two, season four just kicked off, bringing a new set of challenges for battle pass enthusiasts to unlock some of the best skins in Fortnite’s history. This season’s battle pass is packed with Marvel heroes and villains since they were summoned to the Fortnite world by Thor. The squad will be fighting against the world eater, Galactus, in the Nexus War.

The stacked battle pass has increased the popularity of weekly quests and punch cards even more than the last season. The XP rewarding challenges are also the only way of unlocking the Awakening quests, which players need to complete to unlock the Marvel characters’ powers. One of the quests of week five invites players to look for Floating Rings at Coral Castle, a landmark that rose from the water toward the end of Chapter Two, season three.

Coral Castle is a huge landmark and finding each Floating Ring can be a struggle since it’s a bit of a mess in there.

Where are the Floating Rings at Coral Castle in Fortnite Chapter Two, season four?

Head over to Coral Castle, which is located toward the top left end of the map. The landmark can be especially crowded during the first week of the challenges since all Fortnite players will be looking to complete these tasks.

Floating Rings at Coral Castle – Screengrab via Epic Games Floating Rings at Coral Castle – Screengrab via Epic Games

The first ring is located just around the bottom of the landmark and it’s relatively close to the ground level. You can either land right on top of it or build a single set of stairs to pick it up.

You should see the second and the third Floating Rings on top of two tall buildings toward the middle of Coral Castle. These two buildings are above the Coral Castle writing you’ll see on the map.

The last Floating Ring is close to the Shark, but it’s still inside the landmark, meaning you don’t need to go up the waterfall to find it.

We recommend completing this challenge in a Team Rumble match since you’ll be starting with 150 of each material that you can use to build ramps to reach some of the Floating Rings. The extra materials come in handy if someone decides to shoot you down, which can increase the overall time it’d take for you to complete this quest.

Completing this challenge will reward you with 25,000 XP. A notification around the top left corner of your screen should appear once you collect all of the Floating Rings.