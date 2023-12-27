How to check your Fortnite Year in Review and get Fortnite Wrapped for 2023

A year flies by fast in Fortnite with all of its seasons and collaborations. With the overwhelming content in the game, it might get difficult to remember your Fortnite year, and that’s where a review or wrapped summary comes into play.

Epic Games releases a year-in-review for Unreal Engine, but there isn’t an official way to get a yearly summary in Fortnite. There are, however, third-party tools that players can use to check their Fortnite Year in Review for 2023.

How to get your Fortnite Year in Review

Getting your Fortnite Year in Review will require you to use a third-party website that will create a Fortnite Wrapped based on your publicly available account statistics.

Go to Fortnite.gg/y23 Type in your Fortnite name and select “Year in Fortnite.” Click on the Search button to reveal your Fortnite Wrapped.

Type in your name, click on Year in Fortnite, and hit the Search button. Screenshot by Dot Esports Feeling nostalgic already? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Year in Review tool will generate an image of your 2023 progression with stats like total hours played, matches, wins, takedowns, and your playtime broken into seasons. While these stats might only scratch the surface of your time in Fortnite, it’s still a fun way to check out how much time you invested in your favorite game.

The majority of my playtime in 2023 took place during the OG season in November, so my Fortnite Year in Review was a bit dull. I’d love for another Fortnite OG season to come back in 2024 so I can rack up more playtime for a more thorough Wrapped summary in 2024.

Considering Epic’s desire to add exciting features to the game, I’d also not be surprised if the developer decides to add its own version of a Wrapped/Year in Review to the game in the future. With its visual tools and data at its disposal, an Epic-made Year in Review would be fantastic.