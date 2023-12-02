Fortnite OG is confirmed to return in some form in 2024, and players couldn’t be more excited

The official Fortnite X account has teased the return of the OG season for next year on Dec. 2, prompting much excitement from players and fans around the world.

The return of the original Fortnite experience has been a boon for Epic’s popular battle royale title at the tail end of 2023, with the game smashing player count records left and right with its very digital and nouveau form of nostalgia, peaking at over 100 million players in November. The numbers suggested it would be a no-brainer for the devs to return to this well, and their recent post on X, formerly Twitter, has all but confirmed it for the next calendar year.

Ngl the OG season far exceeded our expectations.



So much so that we’d like to bring it back… *opens 2024 roadmap doc*



In the meantime, see you on the Battle Bus 🤙 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 2, 2023

Fans have universally praised this teaser post, responding in comments that this is “another day another victory for the OGs,” calling Fortnite the “GREATEST GAME OF ALL TIME” and asking for the OG season to become its own separate game mode. Whether the developers will go that far at some point, à la World of Warcraft Classic, remains to be seen, but there’s likely still a lot more engagement to be mined before Epic would be willing to consider such a move.

With Chapter Five right around the corner and today’s The Big Bang event serving as the beginning of the game’s next era, which launches imminently, the return of the OG season will quite literally end with a bang, in a 30-minute affair featuring popular musician Eminem.