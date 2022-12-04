Skins and cosmetic items aren’t the only new aspects of a new Fortnite Chapter. Epic Games also uses the opportunity to roll out new mechanics, and Chapter Four, season one has been filled with many of them.
From Hurdle to Reality Augments, there’s lots to do in the latest Fortnite season. The Augment system resembles perks from other titles, and they look to have impacts that can change the course of a match toward its later stages.
Considering all Fortnite players specialize in some part of the game, players might favor some Augments more than others, and the way to activate them can be a mystery, especially during their first couple of matches.
How to use Augments in Fortnite Chapter Four, season one
Players aren’t required to do anything specific to use Augments in Fortnite. Augments are considered “buffs” and they’ll automatically activate themselves. These buffs stack with each other, meaning players will be able to have more than a few Augments active at a time.
How to get Augments in Fortnite Chapter Four, season one
Augments will be given to players who survive until a specific stage of a match. When you make it to a time interval where Augments are distributed amongst players, you’ll automatically receive two of them with an option to reroll ones that you don’t like.
To activate them though you’ll need to hit the button prompt that appears on the side of your screen and select the buff you want to receive. You also get one free re-roll if you don’t like the buffs you are given.
Survivors who advance to the later stages of a match will receive even more Augments, making their loadout even more exciting.
All Augments in Fortnite Chapter Four, season one
- Aerialist: Grants you Glider redeploy for the rest of the match.
- Bloodhound: Enemies hit by your marksman rifle or bow shots are marked for a brief duration.
- Bow Specialist: Bows draw and reload faster, and you regenerate arrows over time.
- Bush Warrior: You regenerate health and partial shields while inside large foliage.
- Chug Gunner: Receive a Chug Cannon.
- Demolition Munitions: Objects you destroy have a chance to drop explosives. Excludes player-built structures.
- First Assault: The first bullet in the magazine of your Assault Rifle deals bonus damage.
- Forecast: You can always see the next storm circle.
- Jelly Angler: Receive a fishing rod. You can use it to fish anywhere, but you can only fish up Jellyfish.
- Light Fingers: Makes your weapons using Light Ammo reload faster.
- Mechanical Archer: Gives you a Mechanical Explosive Bow and Mechanical Shockwave Bow.
- More Parkour: Your energy regenerates briefly after mantling or hurdling.
- Party Time: Gain Balloons over time.
- Pistol Amp: Pistols have greatly increased magazine size.
- Rifle Recycle: Weapons using medium ammo have a chance not to consume ammo.
- Rushing Reload: Sprinting will slowly reload your equipped Shotgun.
- Soaring Sprints: While sprinting, you’ll be able to jump much higher—and jump with lower gravity.
- Splash Medic: You have a chance to find Chug Splash in every container you open.
- Storm Mark: When the storm changes, ping the area to highly nearby enemies for a short duration.
- Supercharged: Your vehicles won’t consume fuel and they’ll have increased health.
- Tactical Armory: Grants a Rare Tactical AR and Combat Shotgun.
- Tricked Out: Entering a car or Truck applies Chonkers and Cow Catchers to it.