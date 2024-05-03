Here’s why Fortnite servers are not responding during Star Wars update

There’s nothing worse than finally firing up Fortnite and being met with a message that the servers are offline.

But don’t worry because everyone is in the same boat—other players can’t access the game either. Here’s why the Fortnite servers aren’t responding during the Star Wars update.

Why are the Fortnite servers down?

The Fortnite servers are down because Epic Games is updating them to kick off the new Star Wars event. It will take a couple of hours until the servers come back up. This hefty update includes a ton of new content for LEGO Fortnite, Battle Royale, Festival, and Rocket Racing modes.

The v29.40 update will have a new LEGO Pass with a free and premium tier. If you immediately spend 1,400 V-Bucks, you unlock the premium tier and Chewbacca cosmetics.

When will the Fortnite servers be back online?

Good things come to those who wait. Image via Epic Games

Fortnite downtime started at around 3am CT, and according to our estimations, they should be up and running from 8am CT. So far, there haven’t been any delays or issues, and the update should be on time.

You might have to deal with long queue times when logging into Fortnite. I recommend staying patient. Avoid closing the game in hopes this will bump you in the queue.

But if you want to keep a close eye on servers’ status, check out Fortnite’s Status X (formerly Twitter) page, which will post any updates if the update is delayed.

In the meantime, you can check out the official Star Wars patch notes. This will be a huge update for all LEGO fans because you can unlock a ton of Star Wars-themed decor and complete different quests.

