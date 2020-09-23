Here are the patch notes for Fortnite v14.20 | Dot Esports

Wolverine turns foe in Fortnite in Patch v14.20, along with a new limited-time mode, star appearances, and prep for the battle royale’s third birthday.

The leaked patch notes also included highlighted letters that spell out “Daywalker”, perhaps hinting that Marvel character Blade is set to make his debut on Fortnite Island.

Here are the patch notes for Fortnite‘s v14.20

New Boss: Wolverine

Screengrab via Epic Games

Wolverine has never been the friendliest of guys, but at least he was on our side. The latest update has seen him turn heel, becoming the latest foe you can seek out at Weeping Woods.

Take him down and you will be rewarded with the mythic Wolverine’s Claws.

The cranky X-Men also comes with a new Logan style, where he ditches the costume for a wifebeater.

New Takeover LTM

A new Marvel-themed game mode where players “earn points by capturing and holding outposts.” Each player starts with one random superpower, but will get to boost their abilities from oncoming comets.

BTS to premiere new music video

K-pop boy band phenom BTS will premiere their newest music video on Sept. 25, 7pm CT. It’s a dance video for their new single Dynamite. Two new emotes, choreographed by the band, will also be available in the shop.

Fortnite’s third birthday brings celebrations and cheers

The battle royale turns three, and Epic will be rewarding players for the milestone. Celebrations have been planned for the weekend, and more challenges will be instated to earn extra experience, rewards, and even cake.

Llama-Rama starts September 26

Rocket League is going free-to-play. Boot up a few games of the adrenaline-pumping Soccar and unlock items for both Rocket League and Fortnite.

The Llama-Rama event will feature a live performance from American artist Slushii on Sept 26, 4pm CT.