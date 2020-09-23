Epic Games teases Blade the "Daywalker" to join Fortnite | Dot Esports

With Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds, set to add Fortnite Island to his tasting menu, Epic Games is likely enlisting the help of another Marvel hero who knows a thing or two about hunger: Blade.

According to a user on Reddit, condensed patch notes were sent to content creators for Fortnite. Seemingly random letters were highlighted throughout the email, eventually spelling “Daywalker.” The Daywalker is a nickname for Blade, Marvel’s vampire hunter extraordinaire.

v14.20 Patch Notes



Letters spell out "Daywalker" pic.twitter.com/7lpWWOzF1Y — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) September 23, 2020

Blade, a human-vampire hybrid, has the ability to walk in the sun in spite of his vampiric blood and powers. Equipped with, well, blades, single-minded determination, and expertise in numerous martial arts, the Daywalker has set his sights on eliminating every vampire, all the while oozing swagger in his signature black coat and shades.

Blade is set for another moment in the sun. The hero is set for his own solo movie in phase five of the wildly successful Marvel Cinematic Universe, played by Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali.

We don’t know when Blade will actually drop into Fortnite, but Epic will likely begin his introduction with various teasers and videos over the coming days. Expect the skin to go for a similar price to his allies already in the shop.