Here are CouRage's Fortnite settings | Dot Esports

 Here are CouRage's Fortnite settings

Here are CouRage’s Fortnite settings

It’s always a good day to be a young man named Jack Dunlop, widely known on the internet in gaming circles as CouRageJD.

CouRage started out as a Call of Duty esports commentator but he blew up in popularity with Fortnite. While he’s known for his sense of humor and entertaining personality, he’s also quite good at the game.

While CouRage enjoys other games, too, he also frequently returns to Fortnite to reform the god squad with Ninja, DrLupo, and TimTheTatMan. The group of four reunite often for hilarity and victory royales.

If you want to play like CouRage, look no further. Here are CouRage’s settings in Fortnite.

CouRage’s Fortnite key bindings

WallMouse 4
FloorF
StairsMouse 5
RoofG
TrapMousewheel
UseE
Building EditQ
InventoryI

CouRage’s Fortnite mouse settings

DPI800
X-Axis Sensitivity9.0%
Y-Axis Sensitivity9.0%
Hz1000
Targeting Sensitivity37.0%
Scope Sensitivity37.0%