Some gamers are convinced Taylor Swift is teasing a Fortnite collab on her new album 

It’s me, hi. I’m the gamer, it’s me.

Call It What You Want, but you really can’t go anywhere without hearing about Taylor Swift these days, and now some gamers are thinking that the record-breaking singer and songwriter will be bringing legions of Swifties into Fortnite.

Long Story Short, it’s possible. Image via Epic Games

Swift, after winning her first of two Grammy awards (and 13th overall) of the night during the show on Feb. 4, announced that her new album titled THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT would be releasing this April. And then yesterday, the tracklist for the album was released, revealing a song featuring Post Malone (a gamer in his own right) titled Fortnight. The Swifties and gaming community came together to go wild, as you might expect.

Ever the jokesters, gamers on Twitter/X had a lot of fun with the song title, reacting with hope and some sarcasm that Swift could be coming to Fortnite as a playable character or even with an in-game concert, just like Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, and Marshmello before her. The memes also came flowing in, with people chiming in from across the internet about their hopes and Wildest Dreams for Swift to collaborate with Fortnite. And the funny thing is, it’s absolutely possible, considering how the battle royale game has become as close to the metaverse as anything.

Taylor Swift Fortnite concert confirmed https://t.co/jJyzndVIQZ pic.twitter.com/g1pWofNufj — Kaitlyn Red Wing (@KaitlynRedWing) February 6, 2024

At the very least, Swift and her songs could make an appearance in Fortnite Festival, the Guitar Hero-like music mode where players can group up and play all kinds of popular songs. The first season of the new mode featured The Weeknd, so Swift could feasibly be the new artist for the next one to coincide with her album’s release.

For now, there’s a Blank Space, baby, in the Fortnite store where TIME magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year could be filling in one day. But for her immediate future, she’s got some concerts in Japan and a big football game to attend before the album comes out on April 19.