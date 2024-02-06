Category:
Fortnite

Some gamers are convinced Taylor Swift is teasing a Fortnite collab on her new album 

...ready for it?
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Feb 6, 2024 11:48 am
Taylor Swift "THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT" album cover
Image via @taylorswift13/Twitter

It’s me, hi. I’m the gamer, it’s me.

Recommended Videos

Call It What You Want, but you really can’t go anywhere without hearing about Taylor Swift these days, and now some gamers are thinking that the record-breaking singer and songwriter will be bringing legions of Swifties into Fortnite.

Fortnite characters standing next to each other.
Long Story Short, it’s possible. Image via Epic Games

Swift, after winning her first of two Grammy awards (and 13th overall) of the night during the show on Feb. 4, announced that her new album titled THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT would be releasing this April. And then yesterday, the tracklist for the album was released, revealing a song featuring Post Malone (a gamer in his own right) titled Fortnight. The Swifties and gaming community came together to go wild, as you might expect.

Ever the jokesters, gamers on Twitter/X had a lot of fun with the song title, reacting with hope and some sarcasm that Swift could be coming to Fortnite as a playable character or even with an in-game concert, just like Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, and Marshmello before her. The memes also came flowing in, with people chiming in from across the internet about their hopes and Wildest Dreams for Swift to collaborate with Fortnite. And the funny thing is, it’s absolutely possible, considering how the battle royale game has become as close to the metaverse as anything.

At the very least, Swift and her songs could make an appearance in Fortnite Festival, the Guitar Hero-like music mode where players can group up and play all kinds of popular songs. The first season of the new mode featured The Weeknd, so Swift could feasibly be the new artist for the next one to coincide with her album’s release.

For now, there’s a Blank Space, baby, in the Fortnite store where TIME magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year could be filling in one day. But for her immediate future, she’s got some concerts in Japan and a big football game to attend before the album comes out on April 19.

related content
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (February 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (February 2024)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Feb 6, 2024
Read Article What is the TMNT Fortnite countdown for?
Ninja Turtles: Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello as Fortnite skins.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
What is the TMNT Fortnite countdown for?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 2, 2024
Read Article The best Fortnite controller settings and sensitivity configuration
Fortnite screenshot of the Save the World mode.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
The best Fortnite controller settings and sensitivity configuration
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Best Creative maps for XP in Fortnite
A Fortnite character riding a motorcycle.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
Best Creative maps for XP in Fortnite
Jorge Aguilar Jorge Aguilar and others Feb 1, 2024
Read Article How to fix the stuck on connecting screen bug in Fortnite
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
How to fix the stuck on connecting screen bug in Fortnite
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Jan 31, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (February 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (February 2024)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Feb 6, 2024
Read Article What is the TMNT Fortnite countdown for?
Ninja Turtles: Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello as Fortnite skins.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
What is the TMNT Fortnite countdown for?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 2, 2024
Read Article The best Fortnite controller settings and sensitivity configuration
Fortnite screenshot of the Save the World mode.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
The best Fortnite controller settings and sensitivity configuration
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Best Creative maps for XP in Fortnite
A Fortnite character riding a motorcycle.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
Best Creative maps for XP in Fortnite
Jorge Aguilar Jorge Aguilar and others Feb 1, 2024
Read Article How to fix the stuck on connecting screen bug in Fortnite
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite
How to fix the stuck on connecting screen bug in Fortnite
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Jan 31, 2024

Author

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.