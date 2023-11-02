Apex collab with Post Malone brings new cosmetics, respawn-fueled LTM

In Apex Legends, death isn’t always defeat—and even less so in the new Three Strikes limited-time mode coming on Nov. 7 as part of a collaboration with superstar Post Malone. The collab will also bring a set of stylish cosmetics designed with the help of the singer himself.

The Respawn Entertainment team designed the new skins in partnership with Post Malone and drew inspiration from his music videos and concerts, game designer Hicks said in a press event last month. And though the cosmetics may look closer to belonging on Earth in the 2020s than the Outlands in the 2730s, the team also made sure the visuals wouldn’t feel out of place in the universe.

👉: https://t.co/dhQEk3S6Cy pic.twitter.com/tfdKKbacKD — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) November 2, 2023

The cosmetics will usher in the new Iconic skin tier, according to a press release. The statement also mentions visuals for Octane, Horizon, Lifeline, and Wraith.

We’re not sure where Horizon found those clothes, but we’re not complaining. Image via Respawn Entertainment.

In addition to the new cosmetics, Respawn is launching the Three Strikes LTM, which brings a new twist to the battle royale mode. Heading into the arena, each squad has three lives. If you wipe, you’ll skydive back into the area, keeping some of your goodies with you. Die three times and you’ll go back to the lobby.

To make for more mayhem, players are invincible when they’re downed in Three Strikes, and revives are far quicker than usual. Getting a teammate back up to speed in the middle of a firefight can be more feasible than it normally would, and even if they’re downed, you don’t have to worry about them being killed while downed. And if the worst does happen, you can always dive back as long as you still have strikes left.

Respawn gave fans an unexpected taste of Three Strikes once season 19 landed on the servers earlier this week, with a major change to respawning listed in the patch notes. Players will now keep the shields, helmets, and weapons they had on when they were eliminated, plus a couple of minor healing items. All attachments from their weapons will be gone, however.

This principle goes even further in Three Strikes. Your team will respawn with “just about all your gear,” according to Hicks—including weapons, attachments, and Evo Shield progression. This strike system lets players take bigger risks, the developer said, with strikes as a “safety net.”

While the collaboration with Post Malone may seem random, the superstar has demonstrated his love for the Apex Games on a few occasions. He streamed the shooter alongside iiTzTimmy in February 2022, and just a few months later, he raised nearly $200,000 in charity streams while playing Apex.

Fans can dive into Three Strikes and see the Post Malone skins in-game starting on Nov. 7.