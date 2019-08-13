Fortnite’s v10.10 patch delayed due to “last minute issues”

Epic Games has indefinitely delayed the Fortnite v10.10 patch, citing “last minute issues discovered with the build.”

The Fortnite developer had previously announced the next patch would hit servers at approximately 3am CT. But due to the issues, devs said they had to push it back to a later time, although an exact date and time for the rescheduled patch was not announced.

Fortnite on Twitter Due to last minute issues discovered with the build, we’ve had to delay the timing for the release of the v10.10 update. We’ll provide more details on an exact time once we have more information. https://t.co/8byIogi1Uo

Fans were expecting a targeting laser for the unpopular B.R.U.T.E. This change was announced by Epic after both casual and competitive players voiced their complaints about the powerful vehicle. The mechs are so unpopular that the #RemoveTheMech hashtag trended worldwide on Twitter as thousands of players called for it to be vaulted from the game.

In addition to the B.R.U.T.E. changes, players were expecting a possible Mega Mall replacement, as well as the return of Arsenal, Fortnite’s first gun game. Arsenal was quickly removed from the game last week because of matchmaking issues.

It’s possible Epic will just push the update back two days until Aug. 15, but without knowing the severity of the issues Epic said caused the delay, it’s impossible to determine when the update will actually arrive for players.