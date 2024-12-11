LEGO Fortnite Chills and Thrills pass: Rewards, cost, and is it worth it?

Now that the Chills and Thrills pass has dropped in LEGO Fortnite, fans can explore new areas and purchase the latest premium battle pass. As always, the LEGO Fortnite battle passes mainly contain building blueprints that allow you to create massive structures or furnish interiors with fresh decorations.

Here’s everything you need to know about the items included in the Chills and Thrills pass in LEGO Fortnite, how much it costs, and if the pass is worth it.

What is included in the LEGO Fortnite Chills and Thrills pass?

Raven Team Syd is the only character in this pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Create the ultimate evil base. Screenshot by Dot Esports. You can live within your own haunted manor. Screenshot by Dot Esports. The Main Stage is the final premium reward. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are a total of 30 cosmetic items included in the free and premium tracks, so you’ll have to level up 30 times to unlock everything the Chills and Thrills pass has on offer. Out of the 30 items in the pass, only 11 of them are available for free.

The entire pass is themed around the Raven Team, meaning most of the items have a dark purple and gray color scheme. There are some brighter pieces of furniture and Winterfest-themed items thrown in, though.

Here’s a table breaking down all the free and premium rewards in the Chills and Thrills pass:

Page Free Rewards Premium Rewards 1 Mazy’s City Slick

Winterfest Living Room Raven Team Syd

Peely Pavillion

Juice Tent

Brite Bomber Arcade

Arcade Tent 2 Eyes of the Storm King

Winterfest Dining

Raven Team Syd Banner Icon Raven’s Abode

The Hygiene Haven for Raven

Whisks Happen

Study Time

Raven’s Tower 3 Winterfest Kitchen

Storm King Banner Icon Raven’s Gadget Galore

Raven’s Comfy Living Room

On Guard!

Raven’s Workshop

Raven’s Apothecarey 4 Raven’s Mausoleum

LEGO Star Banner Icon

Winterfest Market One

Winterfest Market Two Cuddle Team Lounge

Lounge Tent

Main Stage Decor

Main Stage

How much does the LEGO Fortnite Chills and Thrills pass cost?

You can subscribe to unlock all the passes at once. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Anyone can purchase the Chills and Thrills pass for 1,400 V-Bucks, or about $11.20. If you choose to purchase this pass, you can complete missions and level up the pass to unlock both the free and premium rewards.

Alternatively, players who subscribe to Fortnite Crew will get the Chills and Thrills pass included in their subscription. The monthly subscription service costs $11.99 and can help players complete all Fortnite battle passes simultaneously.

Remember that Fortnite Crew members who cancel their subscriptions while a battle pass is active will get locked out of all current battle passes. You’ll still keep any rewards you previously unlocked.

Is the LEGO Fortnite Chills and Thrills pass worth it?

Jam out LEGO style. Image via Epic Games.

Ultimately, the value of this pass comes down to how much you play LEGO Fortnite. All of the items you unlock in this pass can only be used within the game mode, meaning players who dislike or don’t play the mode shouldn’t purchase this pass.

Furthermore, many of the items within the pass have a dark and broody aesthetic. If you don’t plan on building houses or buildings with these darker items, maybe the pass isn’t for you.

But if you love to build bases and decorate your creations, the Chills and Thrills pass is right up your alley. The pass includes decorations for a stage, an arcade, and various Raven Team-themed houses. Ultimately, while not everyone will enjoy this battle pass, fans of the game mode can rejoice over the new building options included with Chills and Thrills.

