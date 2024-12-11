LEGO Fortnite Chills and Thrills pass: Rewards, cost, and is it worth it?

Forgot password
An image of Raven Team Syd, a skin from the chill and thrill lego fortnite pass. This skin features a girl with pink hair in a raven team outfit.
Image via Epic Games.
Now that the Chills and Thrills pass has dropped in LEGO Fortnite, fans can explore new areas and purchase the latest premium battle pass. As always, the LEGO Fortnite battle passes mainly contain building blueprints that allow you to create massive structures or furnish interiors with fresh decorations.

Here’s everything you need to know about the items included in the Chills and Thrills pass in LEGO Fortnite, how much it costs, and if the pass is worth it.

What is included in the LEGO Fortnite Chills and Thrills pass?

There are a total of 30 cosmetic items included in the free and premium tracks, so you’ll have to level up 30 times to unlock everything the Chills and Thrills pass has on offer. Out of the 30 items in the pass, only 11 of them are available for free.

The entire pass is themed around the Raven Team, meaning most of the items have a dark purple and gray color scheme. There are some brighter pieces of furniture and Winterfest-themed items thrown in, though.

Here’s a table breaking down all the free and premium rewards in the Chills and Thrills pass:

PageFree RewardsPremium Rewards
1Mazy’s City Slick
Winterfest Living Room		Raven Team Syd
Peely Pavillion
Juice Tent
Brite Bomber Arcade
Arcade Tent
2Eyes of the Storm King
Winterfest Dining
Raven Team Syd Banner Icon		Raven’s Abode
The Hygiene Haven for Raven
Whisks Happen
Study Time
Raven’s Tower
3Winterfest Kitchen
Storm King Banner Icon		Raven’s Gadget Galore
Raven’s Comfy Living Room
On Guard!
Raven’s Workshop
Raven’s Apothecarey
4Raven’s Mausoleum
LEGO Star Banner Icon
Winterfest Market One
Winterfest Market Two		Cuddle Team Lounge
Lounge Tent
Main Stage Decor
Main Stage

How much does the LEGO Fortnite Chills and Thrills pass cost?

An image from Lego Fortnite of the Fortnite Crew page, which details everything you unlock for subscribing to the service.
You can subscribe to unlock all the passes at once. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Anyone can purchase the Chills and Thrills pass for 1,400 V-Bucks, or about $11.20. If you choose to purchase this pass, you can complete missions and level up the pass to unlock both the free and premium rewards.

Alternatively, players who subscribe to Fortnite Crew will get the Chills and Thrills pass included in their subscription. The monthly subscription service costs $11.99 and can help players complete all Fortnite battle passes simultaneously.

Remember that Fortnite Crew members who cancel their subscriptions while a battle pass is active will get locked out of all current battle passes. You’ll still keep any rewards you previously unlocked.

Is the LEGO Fortnite Chills and Thrills pass worth it?

An image of the Main Stage build from Lego Fortnite. This is included in the premium Chills and Thrills pass, and features a stage with two llama decorations.
Jam out LEGO style. Image via Epic Games.

Ultimately, the value of this pass comes down to how much you play LEGO Fortnite. All of the items you unlock in this pass can only be used within the game mode, meaning players who dislike or don’t play the mode shouldn’t purchase this pass.

Furthermore, many of the items within the pass have a dark and broody aesthetic. If you don’t plan on building houses or buildings with these darker items, maybe the pass isn’t for you.

But if you love to build bases and decorate your creations, the Chills and Thrills pass is right up your alley. The pass includes decorations for a stage, an arcade, and various Raven Team-themed houses. Ultimately, while not everyone will enjoy this battle pass, fans of the game mode can rejoice over the new building options included with Chills and Thrills.

