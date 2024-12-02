When is Fortnite Winterfest 2024?

Christmas is almost here, with the magical month of December already well underway. For almost every online game, it means the winter updates are on their way. The case is no different for Fortnite, which has a tradition of celebrating the holiday season with an event called Winterfest.

We don’t know the exact release date of Fortnite’s winter update, but rumors from leakers and the start dates of the event in previous years give us a fair idea of when to expect Winterfest 2024 to release.

Winterfest 2024 should be released on Dec. 10 or Dec. 17—or somewhere between those dates.

Don’t mind us, just patiently waiting for the Winterfest to begin. Image via Epic Games

How do we know? Well, we don’t know for sure, but reliable Fortnite leaker Shiina shared some details about Winterfest 2024 on their X (formerly Twitter) profile. On Nov. 19, they claimed that “patch v33.11, likely Winterfest 2024,” is currently being playtested by the developer. With that in mind, Shiina revealed the update should become available either on Dec. 10 or 17.

Both those dates are Tuesdays, and Epic Games is known for releasing Fortnite patches early in the week. So that would match in that regard. Both Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 also align with the launches of Winterfest in previous years. The 2023 edition launched on Dec. 14, while the 2022 and 2021 events started on Dec. 13 and Dec. 16, respectively. Those dates were either Thursdays or Tuesdays.

What can we expect during Fortnite Winterfest 2024?

It’s hard to tell what will be added to Fortnite during Winterfest 2024. However, we can be certain that new items, skins, cosmetics, and more will be added to the game. Each year, the map is also covered in snow.

A snowy map is likely on the way back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Throughout the years, many different features have made it to Fortnite with Winterfest. In 2021, for example, new Spider-Man and Mary Jane skins were made available. But this was due to the fact that Spider-Man: No Way Home premiered a few days before Christmas, so a collaboration at that time made a lot of sense.

This time around, Fortnite players, especially returning ones, are excited about the comeback of OG Fortnite. This is scheduled for Dec. 6, with the developer adding a classic game mode and map for those yearning for nostalgic gameplay. With that in mind, Maybe Winterfest 2024 will feature winter elements that were a part of the first Winterfests in Fortnite’s history. We’ll know soon enough.

We’ll update this article accordingly once new information is available.

