Fortnite YouTubers reportedly received codes for the winter bundle early

Epic Games is reportedly eager to showcase some new winter-themed Fortnite skins. The company sent Fortnite YouTubers early codes for an upcoming bundle, according to popular data miner HYPEX.

Last year, Epic rang in the holiday season with the 14 Days of Fortnite. This year, it’s Winterfest, introducing challenges, presents, and skins. In typical Fortnite fashion, cosmetics come at a cost in a bundle. And Epic reportedly offered this bundle to Fortnite YouTubers for a YouTube showcase.

HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter Some Youtubers from around the world got an email from Epic to receive the Glacial Legends early for a youtube showcase, and they’ve been told that it’s planned o be released on December 23rd.

HYPEX claims that YouTubers received an advanced code for the latest bundle. The bundle, referred to as either the Polar Legends or Glacial Legends bundle, contains some lovely winter-themed skins. The skins shown—The Devourer, Frozen Nog Ops, and Frozen Fishstick—were leaked last week.

It looks like Epic wants to show off these skins on YouTube before the big event, according to HYPEX. The reported early codes allow YouTubers to access and equip the skins before they officially release later this month. The codes would also allow them to play Fortnite while using the skins and show off the content. Since the skins aren’t free, showing off the cosmetics in a gameplay environment builds excitement. Viewers might be more likely to buy the bundle after seeing them in action.

Fortnite’s Winterfest begins today, Dec. 17, and runs until Jan. 2. Map changes, daily gifts, cute stockings, and more await Fortnite players.

Keep an eye on your favorite Fortnite YouTuber to catch a glimpse of the skins. The bundle will be available on Dec. 23.