Fortnite’s Winterfest event leaked

Data miners from the Fortnite community started revealing details about 2019’s Christmas event, Winterfest, yesterday.

ShiinaBR posted several tweets showing off exclusive loading screens and announcing that Winterfest is supposed to begin on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks 🎄 on Twitter Winterfest just got announced! 🔥 Get ready for seasonal fun, challenges and free presents. Starts December 17!! 😀

Winterfest will reportedly include a cabin where players will be able to open presents. When players enter the Battle Royale lobby, there will reportedly be an option to visit the cabin, which is displayed in the bottom left of the screengrab.

ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks 🎄 on Twitter Winterfest Lobby! You will be able to visit a cabin where you can open all of your presents!

Every player will have a “Lootbox Sock,” which hangs over the fireplace in the cabin, according to the data miner. Presents can be seen on the left and right, next to the Nutcracker.

ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks 🎄 on Twitter This is how it will look like when you open your “Lootbox” Socks! https://t.co/uQ9ZzyPbYe

HypeX, another Fortnite data miner, posted a video showing off the cabin along with the fireplace, Nutcracker, and the large red present.

HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter Here’s a full video of me going to the Winterfest Event Lobby & showing everything i can show! 🙂 https://t.co/y2rcy2lJo7

Fortnite fans will reportedly be able to celebrate the holidays by opening daily presents starting on Dec. 17. No information has been released on Winterfest’s end date, however.