Fortnite ‘successfully logged out’ error plagues v23.20 patch release

Ding, ding, the new Fortnite patch is here. But, aside from new Reality Augments and the Falcon Scouts, the update has brought a new error that’s stopping players from entering the game and trying out new features.

Soon after the first update of the year went live, Fortnite servers worldwide were rendered useless as players started receiving the message “Successfully logged out” when trying to log into the game.

We're currently investigating an issue with some players receiving a "successfully logged out" message when attempting to login to Fortnite.



We'll let you know when we have more details. pic.twitter.com/d8EUsS1OcY — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 18, 2023

At the moment, Epic Games is working on a fix and there’s no temporary hack or solution to this problem so you’ll have to wait until the devs patch this patch up.

According to reports from players, it seems like this bug started when they installed the latest update and it is plaguing PCs, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Android.

The community also suspects it might be an account-related issue and the only solution this fan could find is to create a new account. Since this problem is on the rise and more and more players are reporting this issue, it’s highly likely this issue is out of the player base’s hands and Epic will need to do everything in its power to fix it.

Unfortunately, we still don’t have the estimated time it will take Epic to fix this game-breaking bug. Until then, you’ll have to sit tight and study the patch notes and the upcoming skins and cosmetics.