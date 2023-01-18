It's a smaller patch, but it's still exciting.

The magic of Christmas and New Year is by now long gone from the Fortnite island, leaving us aching for fresh content to kickstart our year in a satisfying way. As the Epic Games devs are still dusting off their keyboards, they managed to put together the first patch of the year for Fortnite. As it’s tradition, our favorite leakers iFireMonkey, HYPEX, and Shiina are equally impatient as we are, and are sharing what update v23.20 has in store ahead of time.

So, without any further ado, here are all the leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite with v.23.20 update.

All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite v23.20

Before we dive deep into skins and cosmetics leaks, it’s worth noting that there’s an upcoming collaboration between Fortnite and Dead Space that will drop in the next two weeks and will include one outfit, two backpacks, one built-in emote, and 1500 V-Bucks.

Fortnite x Dead Space drops in the next 2 weeks as a pack that inclides 1 outfit, 2 backpacks, 1 pickaxe, 1 build-in emote & 1,500 vbucks ‼️ (via @zatheo_) pic.twitter.com/gbSvg58e8r — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 18, 2023

Aside from Fortnite and Dead Space collaboration, the collaboration between Fortnite and The Kid LAROI is expected to go live by the end of the month.

The body mesh for the second skin apart of the Fortnite x Kid LAROI collaboration wasn't encrypted in the files.



Thanks @FN_Assist / @Guille_GAG for making me aware of this. pic.twitter.com/XAFNlWeuWm — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 18, 2023

Now that’s out of the way, the next big theme in Fortnite will be Falcon Scouts. Expectedly, there’s a series of skins, outfits, and other cosmetics you can grab from the shop once it goes live.

Trailer for the new Falcon Scouts! pic.twitter.com/AFu4Xymg5c — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 18, 2023

New Bush Grenade & Falcon Scout items! pic.twitter.com/V6vDx2l3kY — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 18, 2023

Lil Louie, Warden's Star, & Badge of Glory Backblings: pic.twitter.com/ne25ijeWa9 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 18, 2023

There’s also a handful of sprays, backblinks, and loading screens making their first appearance in Fortnite for the first time.

The "Mind's Eye" Battle Pass backbling now has a new variant: pic.twitter.com/Hz2ZUYbvkv — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 18, 2023