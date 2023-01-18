Here are the notes and updates for Fortnite v23.20

Epic Games and the Fortnite team are starting 2023 with a humble yet exciting update that will introduce a mechanic to the game called the Falcon Scout, five new Reality Augments, and a series of bug fixes for all those bugs lingering over the holidays like leftovers.

This update is not meant to turn the meta upside down or sparkle discussions. Instead, this patch is a slow introduction of Fortnite to 2023 where the devs look to expand upon the fantasy of Reality Augments and toy with the idea of the Falcon Scout.

Here’s patch v23.20 and all the changes coming to Fortnite with it.

The drones…The Falcon Scouts are taking over

Patch v23.20 doesn’t have much to offer, but it will show the way to the island to the Falcon Scouts. With your own drone, or rather Falcon Scout, you can choose where you want this item to fly, ping or place markers, caw to create a radius to mark your opponents for the squad, or even surveillance your friends like the government.

But that’s not all. The Falcon Scouts can carry the loot to either you or your teammates, and can even move heaven and earth to find even more loot. As you’re happily controlling your little toy, be wary of your surroundings since you’ll be helpless with no control over your character player since you’ll be looking at your Falcon Scout only. On top of that, Falcon Scout has only a certain amount of HP at its disposal and will need to stay close to you as it has max distance it can reach.

If you love technology and can’t separate yourself from it, even as you’re gaming, you’ll be able to find Falcon Scouts on the ground, in regular Chests, Oathbound Chests, and Supply Drops. And thankfully, there’s no limit to the number of times you can use Falcon Scout in a single game.

Five more Reality Augments to complicate your life

Update v23.20 is a great opportunity for Epic to complicate your life and enjoyment of Fortnite as they are introducing five more Reality Augments to the island. Here’s the list of all Reality Augments and their official tooltip.

Peely’s Plunder

Receive a treasure map that will lead you to buried treasure.

Shotgun Striker

Your Shotgun fire will give you Siphon upon hitting opponents.

Rarity Check

Get Siphon upon eliminations with Common and Uncommon weapons.

Zero Chance

Temporarily gain the Zero Point dash ability each time you break an enemy’s Shield.

Danger Hero

Briefly regenerate Health and gain movement speed when your Shield breaks.

Miscellaneous changes

Staring v23.20, you can ride a vehicle as a passenger and can catch a ride without having to spend your own gas.

For competitive, the Rarity Check Reality Augment will not be included in the notes.

Major bug fixes