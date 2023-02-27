Fortnite star Bugha signs with new org 2 months after Sentinels departure

The 2019 Fortnite World Cup Solo Finals champion Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf will play for Dignitas in 2023 alongside Matthew “Mero” Faitel, Piero “pgod” Ramirez, Camron “Cam” Dean, and Lucas “Duke” Cardenas, the organization announced today.

The 20-year-old became teamless in December 2022 when he departed Sentinels after the organization pulled away from investing in Fortnite esports due to a lack of sponsorship opportunities or a franchised system. Bugha is one of the most accomplished professional players in Fortnite, having also won three Fortnite Championship Series tournaments after the World Cup in 2019.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bugha to the Dignitas family,” Dignitas’ CEO Michael Prindiville said in a press release. “His incredible talent and competitive drive make him a perfect fit for our team, and we can’t wait to see him represent Dignitas on the biggest stages in Fortnite.”

Dignitas sees its team as the leader in Fortnite esports with the addition of Bugha and wants the 20-year-old to play a “key role” in their growth. Under Dignitas, Bugha will reunite with two old acquaintances in Mero and Duke, whom he won FNCS Grand Royale North America East with in November 2021 while they played under different banners.

“I’m honored to be joining Dignitas and can’t wait to get started,” Bugha said. “I’m excited to represent one of the best teams in esports who believes in me and in the future of Fortnite. I’m looking forward to competing with my new teammates, winning championships, and making a positive impact on the gaming industry together.”

It’s unclear when Bugha will debut under the Dignitas banner, but the organization will do a meet-and-greet featuring him and the Fortnite and Rocket League teams on Wednesday, March 1 at the Localhost center in Philadelphia.