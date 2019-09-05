Where to dance in front of a bat statue, in a way above-ground pool, and on a seat for giants in Fortnite season X

This article is brought to you by Mondobox: The Live Esports Game Show. Watch streams. Predict gameplay. Win big.

The latest set of challenges is now available in Fortnite: Battle Royale. In week six of season X, Epic Games is asking players to dance at various locations across the map.

One of the Boogie Down challenges tasks players with dancing “in front of a bat statue, in a way above-ground pool, and on a seat for giants.”

This challenge should be relatively easy, as long as you can find the three specific locations. Once you find them, all you have to do is use an emote to complete that step.

Here’s where you can find the bat statue, way above-ground pool, and the seat for giants in Fortnite season X.

Bat statue

Screengrab via Epic Games

The bat statue can be found in Haunted Hills across from the church in that area.

Way above-ground pool

Screengrab via Epic Games

The way above-ground pool is located on the floating island that returned to Fortnite earlier this week. The island is moving, however, and right now, it’s south of Shifty Shafts and east of Polar Peak.

Seat for giants

Screengrab via Epic Games

The seat for giants can be found directly underneath the island’s current location. It’s across from a small, unnamed area with a house, barn, and taco restaurant.

If you complete all seven Boogie Down challenges and prestige the set, you’ll need to do a different version of this task. The Prestige challenge asks you to dance at all three of these locations in a single match.