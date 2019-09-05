A new set of 14 Fortnite challenges is now available for players to complete. The “Boogie Down” challenges will allow players to dance their way across the map in order to earn XP, a new SC3PT3R Pickaxe, and a new skin.

These challenges move away from the combat-themed missions that are usually tedious. Now, players can easily complete the dancing-themed navigational missions.

Players will have to focus on moving toward the snowy area in the southwest corner of the map since this is where the majority of the dancing challenges are. The desert and northeast corners of the map are relatively scarce for these challenges.

To complete the challenges quickly, players should drop toward Polar Peak, Happy Hamlet, Frosty Flights, or Shifty Shafts. This sets up a rotation toward the top side of the map, such as Snobby Shores, Haunted Hills, and Junk Junction, where players can complete the vast majority of challenges.

The challenges are split into two different variations: Normal and Prestige.

Normal challenges:

Dance in front of a bat statue, a way-aboveground pool, and a seat for giants (1)

Hit an opponent with a Boogie Bomb (2)

Get an elimination with a shotgun, assault rifle, and an SMG (1)

Travel 100m while dancing (1)

Destroy the No Dancing signs (3)

Visit an oversized piano (1)

Dance in a B.R.U.T.E. mech in different matches (3)

Prestige challenges: