Fortnite’s v10.20 content update patch notes are now live

It’s another week, and another Fortnite patch. While last week’s v10.20 update was controversial for its turbo build changes, which were later reverted, this update includes a throwable trap and the return of an old friend.

The patch notes are officially live and, similarly to other content updates this season, are quite bare. The only new item addition to the game is the Zapper Trap throwable item. This new item can be thrown at any small area on the map and it will work as a regular trap on both sides of a wall.

Here are the weapon’s details, from the official patch notes.

This item is a thrown consumable and occupies an inventory slot.

On impact, the thrown object deploys a damaging trap on both sides of a building piece.

Upon impacting terrain, it automatically builds a wall and then deploys a damaging trap on both sides of the wall. The traps shock enemy players who are within a tile of their face. Damage: 50 The traps have a 1-second deploy time before they can be triggered. When triggered, the traps have a 0.5-second delay before firing. After the traps have fired, they have a cooldown of 2 seconds before they can be triggered again.

Epic Rarity.

Found from Floor Loot, Chests, Vending Machines, Supply Drops, and Llamas.

Drops in stacks of 2.

Max stack size: 4.

There is also a new Rift Zone in Fatal Fields, which has brought back the floating island from season six. Fans will be happy that one of the most followed and mysterious events in the game’s history is making a cameo on the map once more.

The island will slowly be making its way around the map as the season progresses, and that is really everything in today’s update. There’s much to look at in regards to bug fixes or any gameplay tweaks, most of which will likely be saved for next week’s v10.30 update.

If you want Fortnite: Save the World or Fortnite: Creative changes, you can check them out in the full notes on Epic’s website.